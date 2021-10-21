Tufts Lacrosse Player Madie Nicpon Dies After Choking During Hot Dog Eating Contest

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Madelyn Nicpon, a lacrosse player at Tufts University, died on Sunday at the age of 20.

Per Nancy Haggerty of the Westchester Journal News, authorities confirmed that Nicpon choked during a hot dog eating contest on Saturday.

Nicpon fell unconscious at a charity fundraiser event and first responders performed "extensive life-saving procedures." She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where she died the following day.

The Tufts' lacrosse team posted a message on Instagram in remembrance of Nicpon:

"Scooter was a true friend and teammate. She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches. Her reach was far beyond our team—she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met. She has and will continue to inspire us every day. We should all strive to live life a little bit more like Scooter did—a person that valued love, loyalty, compassion and friendship."

According to Nicpon's obituary, she was studying pre-med at Tufts in order to become a pediatrician.

Nicpon was in her third year at the school. She appeared in four games with the lacrosse team over the previous two seasons.

Prior to attending college at Tufts University, Nicpon graduated from Suffern High. She played field hockey and ran indoor track and field, in addition to playing lacrosse, as a high schooler.