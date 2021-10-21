NFL Trade Rumors: Marlon Mack Interests Chiefs, Panthers, 49ers, Saints at Deadline

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Several teams in need of help in the backfield are reportedly interested in making a move for Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints are among teams that have inquired about the former fourth-round pick, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

