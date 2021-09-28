Marlon Mack Trade Rumors: Colts, RB Agree to Seek Deal; Fully Healthy After Injury

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts and running back Marlon Mack have reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mack is fully healthy after missing all but one game with a torn Achilles last season, but his path to consistent playing time is blocked by Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Pelissero added that while no trade is imminent, running back injuries across the NFL could soon make Mack a valued commodity on the trade market.

Mack has appeared in just one game this season, rushing five times for 16 yards.

The 25-year-old Mack was a fourth-round pick out of South Florida in 2017, and he went on to enjoy his breakout season in 2018.

Mack started 10 of the 12 games he appeared in that season, rushing for 908 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries, while also catching 17 passes for 103 yards and one score.

He entered 2019 as the clear No. 1 RB and went on to start 12 of the 14 games he played. He also reached the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the first time in his career, rushing for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on 247 totes.

Despite finishing ninth in the NFL in rushing attempts in 2019, the Colts selected Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft after Taylor rushed for over 6,000 yards in three collegiate seasons at Wisconsin.

After Mack was lost for the season in 2020, Taylor became Indy's bell-cow back and rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

Taylor now plays the role previously held by Mack, while Hines is among the best pass-catching and third-down backs in the NFL with 63 receptions in both the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

The Colts signed Hines to a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension earlier this month, and he already has 12 receptions for 119 yards in three games this season as one of quarterback Carson Wentz's favorite targets.

The Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are among the teams currently dealing with key running back injuries, and any of them could be potential landing spots for Mack.

Teams in need of an upgrade such as the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market as well.