Ex-Bears C Olin Kreutz: I Want to Punch Aaron Rodgers in Face After 'I Own You' Taunt

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' taunt toward Chicago Bears fans wasn't a laughing matter for everyone.

"I'd like to punch him in his face," legendary Bears center Olin Kreutz said on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh show of his initial reaction upon seeing the Green Bay Packers star goading the Soldier Field crowd.

Rodgers scored the final touchdown in a 24-14 victory over the Bears on a six-yard run. The Fox broadcast caught him saying, "I still own you!" to nearby fans in the lower level of the stadium.

The three-time MVP told reporters following the game he effectively blacked out after seeing one fan direct two middle fingers his way. He said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show he didn't regret the taunt after having had time to think it over.

If nothing else, this is all building a lot of anticipation for Chicago and Green Bay's rematch on Dec. 12.