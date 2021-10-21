Ex-Bears C Olin Kreutz: I Want to Punch Aaron Rodgers in Face After 'I Own You' Taunt

Ex-Bears C Olin Kreutz: I Want to Punch Aaron Rodgers in Face After 'I Own You' TauntOctober 21, 2021
Aaron Rodgers' taunt toward Chicago Bears fans wasn't a laughing matter for everyone.
"I'd like to punch him in his face," legendary Bears center Olin Kreutz said on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh show of his initial reaction upon seeing the Green Bay Packers star goading the Soldier Field crowd.
670 The Score @670TheScore
.<a href="https://twitter.com/olin_kreutz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@olin_kreutz</a> didn’t like Aaron Rodgers' “I still own you” comment directed at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> and their fans Sunday.<br><br>“I'd like to punch him in his face," Olin says.<br><br>Full interview with <a href="https://twitter.com/mullyhaugh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mullyhaugh</a>: <a href="https://t.co/CrV33r9gd0">https://t.co/CrV33r9gd0</a> <a href="https://t.co/lBdBXR1TSY">pic.twitter.com/lBdBXR1TSY</a>
Rodgers scored the final touchdown in a 24-14 victory over the Bears on a six-yard run. The Fox broadcast caught him saying, "I still own you!" to nearby fans in the lower level of the stadium.
The three-time MVP told reporters following the game he effectively blacked out after seeing one fan direct two middle fingers his way. He said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show he didn't regret the taunt after having had time to think it over.
If nothing else, this is all building a lot of anticipation for Chicago and Green Bay's rematch on Dec. 12.