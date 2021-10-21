Conor McGregor Under Police Investigation over Alleged Francesco Facchinetti Assault

AP Photo/John Locher

Italian DJ and musician Francesco Facchinetti has formally accused UFC star Conor McGregor of assault following an alleged altercation Saturday in Rome.

According to CNN's Jack Guy and Nicola Ruotolo, Facchinetti said he was part of a group invited by McGregor to a party at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome, however, when the group tried to leave, McGregor allegedly struck Facchinetti in the nose and mouth, giving him a concussion.

Regarding McGregor, Facchinetti said: "He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped."

Per Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com, UFC President Dana White said Tuesday he didn't know anything more than the information that has been made public:

"I honestly don't even know enough about it to comment on it. Obviously I've seen what you guys—you guys have seen more than me, actually, to be honest with you. I haven't talked to Conor, so I don't know what the truth is. I don't know exactly what happened. So to comment on it, I really can't."

McGregor has a history of legal issues, including a 2018 incident that saw him throw a metal dolly through the window of a bus carrying rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In January, McGregor was the subject of a lawsuit filed by a woman and her mother accusing McGregor of a 2018 sexual assault. McGregor has denied the allegation. There has been no update on the case since January.

McGregor was also reportedly accused of sexual assault on two other occasions. There has been no update on a second investigation in Dublin since October 2019, while French police in Corsica dismissed a sexual assault case against McGregor in April.

McGregor also pleaded guilty to assault after punching a man at a bar in Dublin in 2019. McGregor was fined for the incident.

Most recently, McGregor got into an altercation with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. McGregor threw a drink at MGK and had to be held back.

The 33-year-old McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history with reigns as UFC featherweight and lightweight champion to his credit.

In his career, McGregor is 22-6, although he has lost each of his past two fights and three of his past four.

McGregor's last bout was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. McGregor lost the fight by technical knockout when the doctor had to stop the contest after McGregor suffered a broken leg.

The Irishman is still recovering from the injury, and it has yet to be confirmed when he will return to the Octagon.