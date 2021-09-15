Dana White Says He's Not Worried About Conor McGregor's Behavior After MGK Incident

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

UFC President Dana White isn't sweating Conor McGregor's recent run-in with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Matthew Wells of MMA Junkie, White was asked if he was concerned about McGregor's antics, but he suggested such incidents are the nature of the beast in the world of MMA:

"Guys, this is the fight business. I got 700 lunatics under contract here. What do you guys think–these are the things that happen sometimes. This isn't Microsoft. We're in a crazy f--king business here.

"I think we all know Conor's personality, and we've got some guys that were like that. These guys are fighters, and this is the fight business. Crazy s--t happens in the fight business."

At the VMAs in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, McGregor threw a drink at MGK and had to be held back by security to prevent him from getting physical with the musical artist.

Sources told TMZ that MGK denied McGregor's request for a photo and then pushed him, causing McGregor to spill his drink.

Another source close to McGregor told TMZ that McGregor tried to shake MGK's hand, MGK said something McGregor couldn't understand and then MGK's security pushed him away.

McGregor later told TMZ he has "no beef" with MGK and that it's "all love." He even invited Kelly to his next fight.

White noted that he spoke with both McGregor and MGK, who is a UFC fan, saying: "They're all good now. [It was] a misunderstanding, or whatever it was."

The 33-year-old McGregor is known for getting in altercations outside the Octagon from time to time, including when he threw a metal dolly through a bus window carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion is recovering from a broken leg he suffered in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.