Deshaun Watson Trade Hasn't Been Explored by Panthers Before Deadline, Rhule Says

Amid speculation about Deshaun Watson possibly being traded soon, the Carolina Panthers don't appear to have interest in the veteran quarterback.

Speaking to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he hasn't "done any work" on other quarterbacks leading up to the trade deadline.

"I believe Sam (Darnold) will be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers," Rhule added.

Rumblings of a potential Watson deal picked up on Wednesday. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have "intensified" their talks and a trade could happen as early as this week.

Jeff Howe and Aaron Reiss of The Athletic added that talks between the Texans and Dolphins are "serious," but a deal does not appear imminent.

Howe and Reiss added that the Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles have spoken with Houston, though it's unclear how serious those discussions have been.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2.

A total of 22 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all of the women, told the Associated Press in August that the FBI contacted him to look into the case.

The NFL opened its own investigation into the allegations against Watson last month.

Watson formally requested a trade in January, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has been inactive for the Texans' first six games of the season.