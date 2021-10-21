Kentucky's TyTy Washington Jr. Signs Contract with Porsche Dealership Under NIL Rules

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington Jr. will be riding onto campus in style thanks to his new NIL deal with a Porsche dealership.

Washington announced on Instagram that he's signed an agreement with Blue Grass Motorsport Porsche in Louisville.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

