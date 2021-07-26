The Biggest and Most Notable NIL Deals in College Football so Far

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

As the clock struck midnight and calendar moved to July 1, the name, image and likeness era officially began for college athletes.

Many of college football's biggest names—including Miami's D'Eriq King, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux—immediately cashed in. Among a variety of revenue sources for players, they signed endorsement deals with local or regional businesses.

And football fans have closely been following the money.

In some cases, we know the value of these sponsorships. Since most NIL deals do not have a reported dollar amount, several of these deals are more notable than confirmed as lucrative. Either way, they've provided an exciting start to this long-awaited era.