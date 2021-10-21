WFT Owner Dan Snyder Denies Leaking Jon Gruden Emails from NFL Investigation

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Washington Football Team cheerleader and marketing director for the cheerleading team Melanie Coburn told Fox News' Paulina Dedaj on Tuesday that she believed WFT owner Dan Snyder leaked the emails containing Jon Gruden's use of racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language, which led to the firing of the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

On Wednesday, Snyder's attorney, Jordan Siev, denied the allegations.

"Any suggestion by Ms. Coburn that anyone associated with the Washington Football Team was behind any leaks concerning Jon Gruden is categorically false and part of a pattern of misinformation being spread by Ms. Coburn," he told Dedaj.

Coburn, who was with the WFT cheerleading team for 14 years, believes Snyder is trying to pin the organization's previous workplace culture of sexual harassment on former team president Bruce Allen.

"I believe Dan Snyder leaked these emails," Coburn told Fox News. "I believe he’s trying to put all the blame on Bruce Allen. He sent over a dozen private investigators to my colleagues’ homes across the country... to show up on cheerleaders' doorstops and ask them what their relationship with Bruce Allen was."

The NFL, which reportedly has over 650,000 emails from current and former members of the Washington Football Team, reportedly uncovered Gruden's emails during their investigation into the matter.

Among the allegations that led to the investigation was that Snyder instructed team employees to make him an inappropriate video of the team's cheerleaders from a 2008 swimsuit calendar photoshoot, a video that allegedly was sent around to various team executives.

Topless pictures of the team's cheerleaders were also allegedly passed around between team executives.

"Nobody realizes that these women can’t speak up now," Coburn said of the team's former cheerleaders. "They’ve signed these (non-disclosure agreements) and if I don’t do it I don’t know who else is going to do it."

Coburn also signed an NDA, though it was revoked so she could participate in the NFL's investigation of the organization. The NFL fined Washington $10 million in July as a result of its findings.