Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The fantasy football trade deadline is fast approaching, leaving managers with a difficult decision on whether to sell high or keep riding the wave with the Miami Dolphins' prolific offense.

Tyreek Hill comes into Week 10 on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record and is the top wideout in PPR formats by a massive margin. Jaylen Waddle, meanwhile, is fifth among all wideouts in scoring through the first nine weeks of the season.

Tua Tagovailoa's overall performance has been impacted by injuries, but he is sixth among quarterbacks in per-game scoring.

Here's a look at how to value all three players as the deadline approaches.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has been perhaps the best value pick at the quarterback position all season. He was barely getting drafted in 12-team leagues in the preseason and is now slotted in as an every-week start.

As far as trade value goes, Tagovailoa is a firm hold because he's generally properly rated. He has 35 total rushing yards on the season, so he's never going to be able to compete with a Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts as far as top-end value. That said, the Dolphins offense is explosive enough he should have a floor of around 15 points and get into the mid-20s on most weeks.

Tyreek Hill

What are you doing? Don't you dare think about trading Tyreek Hill.

He's a fantasy monster, capable of dropping a 40-point week every time he lines up on the field while also being consistent enough to give you a double-digit floor.

And guess what? Hill has actually had bad touchdown luck this season. He's managed to be the top-scoring fantasy wideout despite having only three touchdowns and having a six-game stretch without a score before finally finding the end zone last week in Chicago.

Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson are the only players in Hill's stratosphere from a fantasy perspective.

Jaylen Waddle

If you're going to sell high on a Dolphins player, Waddle's the guy. He's wildly talented and is a clear every-week start for the rest of the season, but the odds of him finishing as a top-10 option are slim.

The Alabama product is tied for 24th in targets per game, finding himself hanging out with the likes of Christian Kirk and Courtland Sutton. While Waddle is the most talented player in that trio, he's reliant on big plays, and much of his target average is being propped up by the whopping 19 he received in Week 2.

Waddle has double the amount of games with five or fewer targets (four) than games he's been targeted 10-plus times (two). He's the type of high-variance player who could win you a week but also put up a dud in the playoffs.

Sell him now for a true WR1 on a prolific offense if possible.