Former Colts QB Jacob Eason Claimed by Seahawks with Russell Wilson on IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they claimed quarterback Jacob Eason one day after the Indianapolis Colts waived him to provide some depth with longtime starter Russell Wilson on injured reserve.

The move brings Eason back to his home state, as he starred for the University of Washington and Lake Stevens High School before being drafted in the fourth round by Indianapolis in 2020.

Eason did not appear in a regular-season game in his rookie year, as he was the Colts' third-string quarterback. He made one appearance this season to relieve Indianapolis starter Carson Wentz, completing two of five passes for 25 yards and an interception.

Eason was waived after the Colts activated rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger off injured reserve.

With Wilson ruled out through at least Week 9 after undergoing surgery on his middle finger on his throwing hand, Seattle has turned to backup quarterback Geno Smith. In his first start in nearly four years, Smith played well before losing a crucial fumble in Seattle's Week 6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before claiming Eason, the Seahawks explored other options to boost their quarterback position.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said in an interview with 710 ESPN's Mike Salk on Monday that the team had been in contact with former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who is still a free agent after the New England Patriots released him before the start of the season.

The Seahawks will look to end a two-game skid on Sunday in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints at home. It remains to be seen if Eason will be active for that game.