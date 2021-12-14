Khris Middleton Ruled Out of Bucks vs. Celtics After Suffering Knee Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton exited Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics because of a hyperextended left knee.

After the game, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters there were positive indications and that the initial belief is that it won't be a serious injury.

"We’ll know more tomorrow, but I think there’s some hope that it’s not serious," Budenholzer said, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "But you’ve got to weigh it and give it time."

Middleton had four points (2-of-8 shooting) and eight rebounds in 24 minutes prior to exiting.

Middleton put together another strong regular season in 2020-21. He averaged 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists and shot 41.4 percent from three-point range.

Still, questions remained as to whether the Bucks could win a title while counting on the two-time All-Star to be the No. 2 scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee made a big bet when it signed him to a five-year, $177.5 million extension.

Middleton delivered when it mattered, as he put up 23.6 points per game during the Bucks' championship run. He also had seven double-doubles to help get the team to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks did little in the offseason because a roster reshuffle was unnecessary after last summer's triumph. They have the pieces to once again be a top contender to win the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee is strong enough to weather Middleton's absence for a few games in the regular season. An injury to the 30-year-old will only pose a problem if his availability is jeopardized ahead of the playoffs.