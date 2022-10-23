Titans' Ryan Tannehill in Walking Boot After Suffering Ankle Injury in Win vs. Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was seen in a walking boot for his right ankle after Sunday's 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill had struggled at times to establish himself as a high-end franchise quarterback since the Miami Dolphins selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. His 91.7 career passer rating ranks 15th among active QBs, per Pro Football Reference.

He's made some significant strides since taking over as the Titans' starter midway through the 2019 season, however, tallying 76 touchdown passes across 45 appearances over the previous three years. He added six touchdowns and three interceptions in the first five games so far in 2022.

The 34-year-old Texas A&M product made it through his first four professional seasons without missing any games because of injury. After sitting out three contests in 2016, he didn't play at all in 2017 because of a torn ACL suffered during training camp.

A lingering shoulder injury forced him to the sideline in 2018, but he's remained healthy over the past three years.

Rookie Malik Willis will likely receive the first opportunity to fill the void for the Titans. Logan Woodside is in line to take over the backup role with promotion from the practice squad.

Tannehill's stock had fallen dramatically during his time in Miami, but he's gone a long way to reestablish his value in Tennessee. The team's offensive efficiency would likely drop considerably if he's sidelined for an extended period of time.