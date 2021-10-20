Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Mike McCarthy Handles Clock Management 'Extremely Well'

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has faced criticism for his game management this season, but team owner Jerry Jones defended him Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan (via the Dallas Morning News):

"I don't think I’ve ever been in a game that you can’t point to aspects of it that are iffy. And sometimes it has a good result, sometimes it doesn’t. But overall I’m right in there with Mike on his game management. I think he does it extremely well, but more importantly, I want all of our fans to know how conscientious about how hard he works on it, the detail of situational rehearsal and practice that he does.

The response came after a question about McCarthy's late-game decision-making during Sunday's 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots. The Cowboys called timeout with 24 seconds left in regulation only to kick a field goal on 4th-and-1.

Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein did hit the 49-yard field-goal attempt, but the decision gave the Patriots an additional chance to win in regulation before the Cowboys eventually won in overtime.

New England let the clock run out in regulation after only one play before failing to score on the first possession in overtime.

Dak Prescott eventually connected with CeeDee Lamb for a walk-off touchdown:

The Cowboys are now 5-1, which helps reduce criticism of the head coach, but Jones believes it's just something that will happen in the NFL.

"I think that’s part of being a fan," Jones said Wednesday. "And being interactive in the game is to make the call in our minds the way we want to make it or the way we think it should have done, and the second-guessing and everything that goes with it; that endgame activity, that concentration on the game makes it beautiful."

McCarthy and Dallas have a bye this week, but they'll aim to avoid any second-guessing when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.