Saints' Malcolm Jenkins Announced as Minority Investor in Premier League's Burnley

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has purchased a minority stake in English Premier League club Burnley.

Jenkins explained why he was drawn to the Clarets in Wednesday's announcement:

"I'm excited to enter this new relationship, as Burnley FC is known for its tenacity, work ethic, good sportsmanship and efficient operational infrastructure. It's a great fit for me personally and my company to invest in the growth of the sport alongside a historic organization that aligns with our company values."

The Athletic's Matt Slater reported in January that ALK Capital paid around £150 million to purchase an 84 percent stake in Burnley, continuing the ongoing trend of American firms taking control of English clubs.

With Wednesday's deal, Jenkins claimed a minority stake in the investment group after having already launched his own venture capital fund.

After returning to the Premier League in 2016, Burnley has been able to avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight for the most part. That may not be the case this season. The club is 18th in the table, having won none and drawn three of its first eight fixtures.