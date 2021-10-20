5-Star DL Prospect Mykel Williams Flips Commitment from USC to Georgia

Source: 247Sports

Georgia's hot start to the 2021 season is paying dividends for next year's recruiting class.

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams told Chad Simmons of On3.com he has flipped his commitment from USC to the Bulldogs:

"Georgia has had my attention from the beginning, and nothing ever changed, but my love for Georgia now is stronger than ever. Even when I was committed to USC, Georgia never fully left my mind. I loved USC, and I liked them a lot, but Georgia was always there. They never went away. ... My love for Georgia is stronger now. I am locked in with Georgia."

The native of Columbus, Georgia, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.

Williams committed to USC in June, with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson among many schools that presented him with a scholarship offer.

"I have a great connection with the whole coaching staff," he told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports about picking the Trojans. "Two, the players on the team, they want to be great and want to win and do something big. Three, the fans and the atmosphere, it’s electric. Every time I talk about USC on Twitter and Instagram, it just feels great."

The strong-side defensive end recorded 69 tackles and 17 sacks in 11 games for Hardaway High School as a junior in 2020.

Andrew Ivins, the Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, wrote in his scouting report that Williams is a "scheme-versatile big man with a projectable frame and one of the longest verified reaches out of any blue-chip prospect in the class of 2022."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are pushing all the right buttons. The Bulldogs are the unanimous No. 1 team in both the AFCA Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 with a 7-0 record.

The addition of Williams moved Georgia up to No. 2 in 247Sports' recruiting rankings for 2022. He is the program's second 5-star commit after linebacker Malaki Starks.