    Tom Brady Jokes Aaron Rodgers Is a Bears Shareholder After 'I Still Own You' Taunt

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

    It's not enough for the Chicago Bears to get needled by one legendary quarterback; now they have another laughing at their expense.

    On his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady joked about the moment when Aaron Rodgers antagonized Soldier Field fans in the Week 6 victory:

    SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL

    "I wanted to say congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a>. Obviously, he's a great QB but, I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears"<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> talks Bears &amp; more<br><br>Video/Listen 👇🏈<br><br>Stitcher – <a href="https://t.co/s4nXsBUPV7">https://t.co/s4nXsBUPV7</a><br>Pandora – <a href="https://t.co/v5Lu1ATelM">https://t.co/v5Lu1ATelM</a><br>Apple – <a href="https://t.co/mmObAKi5fa">https://t.co/mmObAKi5fa</a> <a href="https://t.co/MpW30Yb3V0">pic.twitter.com/MpW30Yb3V0</a>

    Rodgers scrambled for a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the game's final score. The Fox broadcast caught him yelling, "I still own you!" to the Windy City crowd as he celebrated:

    NFL @NFL

    BAD MAN. <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsCHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/lHghsq962t">pic.twitter.com/lHghsq962t</a>

    Pressed by co-host Jim Gray, Brady declined to make a similar claim about any of his old division rivals in the AFC East. The New England Patriots won 16 division titles over a 17-year span, and the exception was when Brady tore his ACL in 2008.

    Over his career, the 44-year-old sports a 85-22 record against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

