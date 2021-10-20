Tom Brady Jokes Aaron Rodgers Is a Bears Shareholder After 'I Still Own You' Taunt

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match

It's not enough for the Chicago Bears to get needled by one legendary quarterback; now they have another laughing at their expense.

On his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady joked about the moment when Aaron Rodgers antagonized Soldier Field fans in the Week 6 victory:

Rodgers scrambled for a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the game's final score. The Fox broadcast caught him yelling, "I still own you!" to the Windy City crowd as he celebrated:

Pressed by co-host Jim Gray, Brady declined to make a similar claim about any of his old division rivals in the AFC East. The New England Patriots won 16 division titles over a 17-year span, and the exception was when Brady tore his ACL in 2008.

Over his career, the 44-year-old sports a 85-22 record against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.