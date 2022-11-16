Mike Tomlin Jokes That Steelers Won't Use Mitchell Trubisky Like Saints' Taysom Hill

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don't expect Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start running routes as a tight end any time soon.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the backup signal-caller's athleticism Tuesday, and he joked it isn't a situation similar to the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill, who's used as a multifaceted playmaker:

Trubisky signed with the Steelers during free agency in March to take over as their starting quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. He spent last season as a backup to Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.

The Ohio native completed 60.9 percent of his throws for 797 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in five games to open the 2022 season. He was then replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett atop the depth chart.

He previously struggled to establish himself as a true franchise QB after the Chicago Bears selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He recorded 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 51 appearances during his four-year stay in the Windy City.

Trubisky is under contract through next season as part of a two-year, $14.3 million contract, but Pittsburgh can release him with a $2.6 million dead-cap hit in 2023 if the front office doesn't want to keep him as a reserve option.

For now, the offense is moving forward with Pickett as the starter, and that will likely remain the case for the remainder of the year with the team's playoff chances already fading away because of a 3-6 record.

Next up for the Steelers is a home game against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Sunday.

Trubisky enjoyed some promising moments during his Chicago tenure, including several during a 2018 season in which he earned a Pro Bowl selection.

However, he's likely running out of chances to prove himself as a starting quarterback.