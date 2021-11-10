Chris Godwin's Status for Buccaneers vs. WFT Uncertain After Suffering Foot Injury

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Chris Godwin is dealing with a foot injury that leaves his availability uncertain for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Washington Football Team.

"It's wait-and-see," Arians told reporters Wednesday. It's unclear how he suffered the setback.

Godwin enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 as he recorded career highs in catches (86), receiving yards (1,333) and touchdowns (nine). Before that, he posted steady production in first two NFL seasons after the Bucs selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft.

The 25-year-old Philadelphia native posted 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven scores in 2020 before helping lead the team to a Super Bowl title, and he's tallied 50 grabs and four TDs in 2021.

The Penn State product's success in 2019 came despite missing a pair of games with a hamstring injury. In 2020, he sat out four total games with a concussion along with hamstring and finger injuries.

Tampa has tremendous depth within its pass-catching group, which is a silver lining if Godwin is forced to miss time. Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Tyler Johnson, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate leave no shortage of options for quarterback Tom Brady, though Brown (ankle) and Gronkowski (back) are also dealing with injuries.

In the big picture, Godwin is still an important part of the Bucs' passing attack, and it's important to make sure he's healthy come the latter stages of the regular season and the playoffs as the Bucs attempt to defend their championship.