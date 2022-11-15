Lamar Jackson's Growth Discussed by Ravens QB Coach amid Contract Extension Rumors

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

As Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to attempt to position himself for a massive contract extension, his quarterbacks coach is impressed by his continued growth.

According to Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire, Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said the following about the improvement he has seen out of Jackson:

"I continue to see [Jackson] grow with things that might not jump out to the naked eye. But as his coach, I love the fact that he's carrying out fakes when we run the ball. He's such a threat as a runner that when he continues to carry out his fakes and take great pride in that, all eyes on him, and we can hold two or three guys on the back end—even if just for a step. Those types of things are where I really see him growing."

Jackson has proved the doubters wrong by not only emerging as one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers since the Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2018 draft, but also by developing into an efficient pocket passer across his five pro seasons, including the last three as the team's full-time starter.

The 25-year-old from Florida has completed 63.8 percent of his throws for 11,735 yards with 100 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 67 regular-season appearances. He's also tallied 4,308 rushing yards and 23 scores on the ground.

In nine games this season, Jackson has gone 6-3 while completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 635 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2019 when he recorded 43 total touchdowns (36 passing and seven rushing) after taking over the offense from Joe Flacco. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection and was voted first-team All-Pro that season.

Playoff performance is the one area where the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner will be expected to improve moving forward.

Jackson and the Ravens have posted a 1-3 record in his four postseason starts. He's connected on 55.9 percent of his pass attempts, a sharp decline from his regular-season efficiency, with three touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also been sacked 19 times.

Baltimore didn't qualify for the playoffs in 2021 after posting an 8-9 record.

It's not uncommon for the league's top quarterbacks to struggle early in their playoff careers, though. For example, Peyton Manning lost his first three playoff games and only threw one touchdown in those contests. He still finished his career with two Super Bowl titles and a place in the GOAT conversation.

Jackson's tenure is off to a strong start, and he's firmly entrenched himself as the Ravens' franchise quarterback, but his future will remain somewhat uncertain until a long-term deal is reached.

At worst, the Ravens are likely to place the franchise tag on him during the offseason, but if he continues to improve and play at the high level he has so far this season, a long-term contract could be in the cards this coming offseason.

For now, Jackson is taking it one game at a time, and his next chance to shine will come Sunday when Baltimore hosts the Carolina Panthers.