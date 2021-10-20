Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Calf Injury 'A Little' Concerning If Cowboys Played Week 7

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Dallas Cowboys have a bye in Week 7, which is probably a good thing for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Appearing on the Shan and RJ Show on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Dallas Morning News), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he "would be probably a little concerned" about Prescott's availability if the team had to play this week.

Prescott suffered the injury on his game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in Sunday's 35-29 overtime win against the New England Patriots.

"Just came down funny. Didn't like what I felt," Prescott told reporters during the postgame press conference. "Life keeps throwing punches, and I'm gonna keep throwing them back. ... But I'll be fine. I'll promise you that."

The two-time Pro Bowler was wearing a walking boot after the game, but there doesn't appear to be significant concern it will cause him to miss time.

"There is a variance in timelines, but we're optimistic for Minnesota," head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Prescott's MRI came back clean, and he is "looking good" for Week 8.

Prescott has been the driving force behind Dallas' 5-1 start. The 28-year-old ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage (73.1), tied for third in touchdown passes (16) and fifth in passing yards (1,813). He has thrown at least three touchdowns in five of six games.

The Cowboys lead the league in scoring offense (34.1 points per game). They have scored at least 35 points in each of their past four games.

After this week's bye, the Cowboys will play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 31. They lead the NFC East by three games over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team.