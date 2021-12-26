Bulls's Lonzo Ball Reportedly Placed in NBA's COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bulls bet big on Ball as a missing piece in their quest to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. He was acquired as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans after agreeing to a four-year, $85 million deal as a restricted free agent.

Things have worked out well for both sides thus far. Chicago leads the Central Division with a 19-10 record. Ball is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He's also shooting a career-high 41.9 percent from three-point range.

Ball has dealt with his share of injuries throughout his NBA career. The 24-year-old missed 11 of 14 games last season from March 21 to April 14 because of a hip injury.

It was the third time in four seasons that Ball has missed at least 14 games. The UCLA alum was very good for the Pelicans in 2020-21 when he was healthy. He set career highs in scoring average (14.6 points per game) and field-goal percentage (41.4).

Injury concerns remain a significant problem for Ball at this still-early stage of his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan will rely on Alex Caruso as his primary point guard for the time being until Ball can return.