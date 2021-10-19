Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot Unexpectedly Delivered Newborn Daughter at Home

Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot Unexpectedly Delivered Newborn Daughter at HomeOctober 20, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars starting defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot received a surprise Tuesday.
According to a team official, as Smoot and his wife, Aumari, were leaving for the hospital to have their baby, Aumari "fell to her knees," at which point Smoot caught her and then proceeded to help deliver their newborn daughter at their Jacksonville home.
Paramedics, whom Smoot had on the phone, guided him in tying the umbilical cord. Ahlani Moon Smoot was born in the couple's living room at around 4 a.m.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
File this under Dad-of-the Year nominee: Jaguars’ starting DL Dawaune Smoot (<a href="https://twitter.com/Bigsmoot_94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bigsmoot_94</a>) unexpectedly delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, this morning at 4 a.m. at their home in Jacksonville.<br><br>More details: <a href="https://t.co/Mi5XXBTfII">pic.twitter.com/Mi5XXBTfII</a>
Understandably, Smoot ended up missing Jaguars practice Tuesday.