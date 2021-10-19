X

    Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot Unexpectedly Delivered Newborn Daughter at Home

    Doric SamOctober 20, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano

    Jacksonville Jaguars starting defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot received a surprise Tuesday.

    According to a team official, as Smoot and his wife, Aumari, were leaving for the hospital to have their baby, Aumari "fell to her knees," at which point Smoot caught her and then proceeded to help deliver their newborn daughter at their Jacksonville home.

    Paramedics, whom Smoot had on the phone, guided him in tying the umbilical cord. Ahlani Moon Smoot was born in the couple's living room at around 4 a.m.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    File this under Dad-of-the Year nominee: Jaguars’ starting DL Dawaune Smoot (<a href="https://twitter.com/Bigsmoot_94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bigsmoot_94</a>) unexpectedly delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, this morning at 4 a.m. at their home in Jacksonville.<br><br>More details: <a href="https://t.co/Mi5XXBTfII">pic.twitter.com/Mi5XXBTfII</a>

    Understandably, Smoot ended up missing Jaguars practice Tuesday.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!