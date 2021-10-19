Bears' Robert Quinn Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 7

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have placed outside linebacker Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of Chicago's Week 7 matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's unclear if Quinn will be forced to miss this Sunday's game. If he is vaccinated and tested positive, he'll need two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to the team. If he is unvaccinated and tested positive, he'll need to be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days. If he's unvaccinated and a close contact, he'll need to quarantine for five days.

Quinn is the third member of the Bears organization to enter COVID-19 protocols within the last week. Chicago placed running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and announced that wide receivers coach Mike Furrey entered the protocol Friday.

The Bears signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal in 2020 with the expectation that he and Khalil Mack would be one of the NFL's best pass-rush duos.

That contract has looked good thus far as Quinn is in the midst of a bounce-back season and currently ranks second on the Bears with 5.5 sacks in six games. The 31-year-old and Mack are the NFL's leading sack duo.

Quinn also has 19 tackles, five tackles for a loss and seven quarterback hits.

If Quinn misses Sunday's game, Trevis Gipson and undrafted rookie Sam Kamara could see more playing time. Gipson, who is in his second season with the Bears, has recorded two sacks, nine tackles, three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits in five games this year.

Kamara, meanwhile, has appeared in just one game this season, a Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He recorded one tackle on five defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps, per Football Reference.

The Bears are third in the NFC North with a 3-3 record.