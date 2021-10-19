Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He Doesn't Regret Yelling 'I Still Own You' at Bears Fans

AP Photo/David Banks

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about his viral moment late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears

During his weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said his comment about owning the Bears "was definitely spur of the moment, it was fun. I don't regret it at all."

Leading 17-14 late in the fourth quarter, Rodgers capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown run to seal the win.

After getting into the end zone, Rodgers was staring into the Soldier Field stands as a throng of fans rained down boos on him. This prompted the reigning NFL MVP to let them know, "I still own you."

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rodgers said he blacked out "in a good way" before yelling at Bears fans.

“I looked up into the stands and all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird," he explained. "So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

Rodgers has a 21-5 record in 26 career regular-season starts against the Bears. He has thrown for more yards (6,208) and touchdowns (57) vs. Chicago than any other opponent in his career.

Chicago will have another opportunity to end its futility against the Packers when the two teams meet at Lambeau Field on Dec. 12 in a game scheduled for Sunday night Football on NBC.

The Bears haven't beaten the Packers in a game started by Rodgers since Week 15 of the 2018 season. The nine-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions during Green Bay's five-game winning streak against its NFC North rival.