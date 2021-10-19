Simone Biles Says She Learned How Courageous and Brave She Is at Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Simone Biles took a valuable lesson away from her experience at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer.

Speaking to USA Today's Nancy Armour, Biles said she learned more about herself at this year's Games than she ever knew before.

"How courageous, how brave I am," she said. "Because I always like to fake bravery. But I really think that solidified me being brave, speaking up for myself and just putting myself first."

