Lamar Miller, Saints Agree to Contract; RB Will Join Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Miller has not appeared in an NFL game since Week 10 of the 2020 season when he played five snaps for the Chicago Bears in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The 30-year-old joins a Saints running back room that includes Alvin Kamara as RB1. However, New Orleans is thin at the position with second-year back Tony Jones Jr. sidelined with an ankle injury.

Ty Montgomery, Devine Ozigbo and special teamer Dwayne Washington served as Kamara's backup in a 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team on October 10.

The Miami Dolphins selected Miller in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He appeared in 61 games for the franchise, racking up 2,930 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns across four seasons before signing a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans before the 2016 campaign.

In three seasons with the Texans, Miller rushed for 2,934 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2018 after rushing for 973 yards and five scores.

Miller was having a solid career up until he tore his ACL during the 2019 preseason. He missed the entire campaign and later signed with the New England Patriots in August 2020 but was released during training camp.

After being released by New England, the Miami product joined the Bears practice squad, but his Week 10 appearance was the only game he played in 2020.

Miller was with Washington during the 2021 preseason, but he was released at the end of training camp. In 106 career games, he has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Florida native is a solid pickup for the Saints, though it's unclear if he'll be active for any games this season. New Orleans relies heavily on Kamara, who has played 83.2 percent of offensive snaps this season.