Chelsea's Christian Pulisic 'Very, Very Close' to Return After Ankle Injury

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday that winger Christian Pulisic has struggled to overcome lingering pain from an ankle injury suffered during a Sept. 8 appearance with the United States men's national team.

However, the German coach added that the 23-year-old is "very, very close" to rejoining the squad.

"He got injured during a match with USA," Tuchel told reporters. "It was a tough foul and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry [about] in terms of that we are hiding details or not telling you details. I cannot give you all the details because I am simply not a doctor."

Tuchel also confirmed Pulisic won't be available for the Blues' UEFA Champions League match against Malmo at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

"He is very impatient of course," Tuchel said. "He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting and every time we meet him here in our training center, he is really suffering. He wants to be on the pitch and help us. Everybody is doing their very best but unfortunately the injury takes its time."

