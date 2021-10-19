Cam Newton Rumors: WFT Not Expected to Sign Former Patriots QB to Contract

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File

The Washington Football Team has no plan to sign Cam Newton and will move forward with the current quarterbacks on its roster, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Washington has Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Ryan Fitzpatrick on its roster. Heinicke has been under center while Fitzpatrick has missed time with a hip injury, but the veteran is expected back in the lineup soon.

Newton was released by the New England Patriots as part of final roster cuts ahead of the regular season. He spent the entire preseason as the presumed starter but lost steam late in camp—particularly after having to miss time because of a misunderstanding of rules for players not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The 2015 NFL MVP has since been vaccinated and said Sunday he wants to continue playing football.

"Hell yeah I still want to play football," Newton said in a YouTube video. "...I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I've been doing since I was 7 years old."

Newton added that he'd been in contact with multiple teams but did not disclose any potential suitors. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Mike Salk of 710 ESPN that Seattle was among the teams to reach out.

Washington was seen as a potential fit due to Newton's relationship with coach Ron Rivera. That said, if Washington didn't sign him in the immediate aftermath of Fitzpatrick's injury, it was unlikely the team would do so now with Fitz nearing a return.