Zach Ertz Thanks Eagles Fans in Full Page Newspaper Ad After Trade to Cardinals

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Four days after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Zach Ertz has said his final goodbye to the city where he played for over eight seasons.

Ertz took out a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer to thank the city of Philadelphia and Eagles fans:

The Eagles announced they traded Ertz to Arizona in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Friday's move ended a long saga between Ertz and the Eagles organization that dates back to the offseason. There was speculation after the draft that the three-time Pro Bowler wouldn't be on the team when this season started.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported in May "there still seems to be a very good chance" that Ertz would either be traded or released before Week 1.

When training camp started in July, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Ertz reported despite being unhappy with the Eagles organization.

Ertz had a positive tone prior to Week 1 last month.

"Ultimately I'm here to just kind of put in the past. I'm not here to make it about me, ultimately. I'm excited be here," he told reporters. "This is the most fun I've had coming to work in a long time these past four weeks. ... It's been freeing to kind of just focus on football."

With the Eagles off to a 2-4 start, the front office elected to move on from Ertz. The Cardinals had a need at tight end after Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers.

A second-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2013, Ertz ranks second in franchise in receptions (579), fifth in receiving yards (6,267) and seventh in touchdown catches (38). The 30-year-old holds the NFL record for most catches by a tight end in a single season (116 in 2018).