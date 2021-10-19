Taylor Lewan Stretchered Off Field vs. Bills; Titans OL Evaluated for Concussion

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan was carted off the field during Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent head injury.

Titans reporter Jim Wyatt reported that Lewan was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all his extremities.

Lewan went down after a running play by Tennessee during the second quarter of the game. He laid on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher. He gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was carted off the field.

After the play, several players expressed their concern for Lewan on social media.

Lewan has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Titans, who drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2014. The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle was limited to five games in 2020 after suffering a torn ACL. He was suspended for four games in the 2019 season after testing positive for a banned substance.

Lewan is a key part of the Titans' hard-nosed rushing attack. With Lewan out of the lineup, Tennessee's only option is veteran backup tackle Kendall Lamm. The Titans have one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry, but Lewan's absence will make things tougher for him.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, Lewan wasn't the only player to suffer a first-half injury in Monday's game. Titans receiver Cameron Batson also was helped off the field after suffering an undisclosed injury in the second quarter.