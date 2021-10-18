Cowboys News: La'el Collins Reinstated by NFL After 5-Game Suspension

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins' five-game suspension is over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL reinstated him heading into the Cowboys' bye in Week 7. That means he can return for the Week 8 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Collins appeared in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but sat out the next five games with the suspension. Dallas went 5-0 during his absence and relied on Terence Steele as the starter in his place.

According to the Associated Press (h/t Sportsnet), the NFL said in court documents that Collins attempted to bribe a drug-testing official prior to the suspension. The documents were only available because the offensive tackle sued the NFL in an effort to land an injunction that would end the suspension after only three games.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported a U.S. District Court denied the attempt to have the suspension shortened after Collins had already served four of the games.

That meant Sunday's win over the New England Patriots was his last game until he was eligible to return.

Agent Peter Schaffer, who represents Collins, denied that the player attempted to bribe the official.

Schefter reported in September that the league issued the suspension because of the bribe attempt and missed drug tests. The penalty cost him approximately $2 million and voided an injury guarantee on his contract that was worth $6.48 million.

The Cowboys are 5-1 and in first place in the NFC East.