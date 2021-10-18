UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell Won't Face Charges from Domestic Violence Arrest

MEGA/GC Images

UFC legend Chuck Liddell won't be charged in connection to his domestic violence arrest, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

TMZ Sports reported that officials from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spoke with Liddell, his estranged wife, Heidi, and their child while determining whether to pursue charges. The office reportedly determined that an argument likely occurred and became physical but that "no one was seriously hurt."

According to Raimondi, L.A. County sheriff's officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the morning of Oct. 11. Per TMZ Sports, the Liddells' daughter told prosecutors she saw them shoving one another.

Liddell was taken into custody after a preliminary investigation.

The 51-year-old addressed the situation on Instagram and said he was the victim and volunteered to be arrested after officers said they intended to take Heidi. He said he suffered bruising and lacerations.

"This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview," he wrote. "It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as private life has now reached a public breaking point."

Liddell formally filed for divorce from Heidi on Friday.