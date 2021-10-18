Several Injured After Race Car Crashes into Safety Fence at Waterford Speedbowl

AP Photo/Mel Evans

Multiple people were injured Sunday at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl after Tim Jordan's car flipped and crashed into the fence, per TMZ Sports.

Luckily, none of the injuries sustained were serious. Shawn Courchesne of RaceDayCT.com reported four ambulances were called to the scene and two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We're happy to report everyone involved in tonight's incident is okay," track officials said in a statement. "We will release relevant details about any scheduling plans as soon as they’re made available. Goodnight from the Speedbowl."

The crash occurred during the 43rd lap of the SK Modified feature event.