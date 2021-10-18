Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt 'to Miss Several Weeks'; Likely Go on IR with Calf Injury

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is expected to miss several weeks with a calf injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He added that the 26-year-old appears to be headed for injured reserve.

Hunt suffered the injury during his team's 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He entered the game as the team's No. 1 back after Nick Chubb (calf) was forced to miss the matchup.

The five-year NFL veteran has amassed 522 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 89 touches this year.

That begs the question of what the Browns will do at running back sans Hunt for the time being.

Chubb's injury isn't serious enough for Cleveland to put him on injured reserve, but a Week 7 return against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football appears unlikely. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided more information Sunday:

Without Hunt, the Browns' top remaining backs are D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton. They'll likely carry the load against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Neither player has seen much of the field this year. Johnson has 18 yards on four touches. Felton has been used as a pass-catcher with eight receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Hunt would miss a minimum of three games if he goes on IR. If the Browns put him there before the Denver game, he'd be eligible to return on Nov. 14 at the New England Patriots.