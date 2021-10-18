X

    AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Preseason Rankings Released

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Gonzaga lost three starters from last year's Division I men's basketball tournament runner-up team, but the arrival of Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis helps put them at the top of the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll.

    The Bulldogs are followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas to round out the Top Five.

    Here is how the entire Top 25 played out.

    1. Gonzaga
    2. UCLA
    3. Kansas
    4. Villanova
    5. Texas
    6. Michigan
    7. Purdue
    8. Baylor
    9. Duke
    10. Kentucky
    11. Illinois
    12. Memphis
    13. Oregon
    14. Alabama
    15. Houston
    16. Arkansas
    17. Ohio State
    18. Tennessee
    19. North Carolina
    20. Florida State
    21. Maryland
    22. Auburn
    23. St. Bonaventure
    24. UConn
    25. Virginia

    Holmgren was the consensus top recruit in the 2021 class and the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to Gonzaga. The 7-footer will combine with returning All-American Drew Timme to give Gonzaga arguably the best one-two big-man punch in the nation.

    "There's only one Drew Timme, but I could be his partner in crime," Holmgren told Dana O'Neil of The Athletic.

    Whereas Gonzaga will rely on Holmgren and Sallis to replace starters, the same won't be said for UCLA, which returns all five starters from last year's Final Four season. Tournament star Johnny Juzang returns and is an early contender for National Player of the Year, and he'll be joined by backcourt co-star Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a couple of newcomers in Peyton Watson and Myles Johnson.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "We have a lot more depth. And Myles and Peyton are extremely talented players, so they're gonna help us in so many ways. And it's gonna help us as a team, man, so we're all excited to play together. We couldn't ask for more, you know what I mean?" Juzang told reporters.

    Bill Self's Kansas team will be heavily reliant on transfers, with Remy Martin (Arizona State), Joseph Yesufu (Drake), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State) and Cam Martin (Division II Missouri Southern) all coming to Lawrence. Martin will be expected to step in right away in a starring role and fill the team's biggest hole at point guard.

    Texas is Kansas' biggest competition in the Big 12 this season and will likewise need help from transfers. Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Devin Askew (Kentucky), Timmy Allen (Utah), Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt), Tre Mitchell (UMass) and Christian Bishop (Creighton) intend to get the Longhorns into championship contention. 

    Defending champion Baylor lags behind following a mass exodus of talent, but Arizona transfer James Akinjo should provide some stability at point guard after Davion Mitchell's departure for the NBA.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!