Lane Johnson Returns to Eagles: 'Depression and Anxiety Are Things I've Dealt With'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lance Johnson revealed he has been away from the team while dealing with depression and anxiety.

"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks. I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life," Johnson said in a statement. "Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family.

"If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone."

Johnson has missed the last three games for what were previously undisclosed personal reasons.

