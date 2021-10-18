Urban Meyer: 'I Care Deeply' About Jaguars amid Rumors of Return to CFB or Retirement

AP Photo/Ian Walton

Urban Meyer is aware of the constant rumors he's faced about his job status, but he appears committed to Jacksonville.

"I just do not read a thing. I just stay away from it. I try to go on a submarine and go to work every day. And I care deeply about our locker room, care deeply about our staff, and other than that I go home," Meyer told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "And I've been through this a long time and I know there's going to be things said. I have a great owner, a great owner that I've talked with frequently, and we have a great GM [Trent Baalke], and we're going to be working our tail off to get this thing flipped."

Meyer's struggles to adapt to the NFL game, along with his embarrassing off-field moment that took place after the Jaguars' Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, have led to speculation he could bolt back to the college game or retire. Meyer dismissed a rumor he could leave the Jaguars for USC last month.

The Jaguars' on-field product has been a disappointment, with the team starting 0-5 before finally getting its first win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins.

Trevor Lawrence's rookie season has also left a lot to be desired, with arguably the most can't-miss quarterback prospect of this decade missing more often than he's hit thus far. Lawrence has had at least one turnover in five of the first six weeks and is currently tied for second in the NFL with eight interceptions.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Meyer's inability to relate to professional players, with difficult practices often having players feeling like they have "dead legs" by game day. His decision to stay behind and not take the team flight back to Jacksonville after the loss in Cincinnati also showed a lack of leadership—one that arguably undermined him more than any of the moments that went viral from the Ohio bar.

Getting a win over a Dolphins team that is likewise 1-5 isn't going to turn things around overnight, but it may allow Meyer to breathe a little and take down the pressure being placed on players.