Report: Jon Gruden 'Angry' WFT Investigation Led to Him Losing His Job with Raiders

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Jon Gruden is reportedly "angry" that an investigation not directly involving him led to his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden resigned from his role as the Raiders' head coach last Monday after racist, anti-gay and misogynistic emails he sent between 2011-2018 were revealed to the public. They came to light as part of the NFL's investigation into sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations within the Washington Football Team's organization

In the aftermath of the decision, Gruden is reportedly feeling "miserable" for the coaches, staff members and families he brought to Vegas and "stunned and fuming" about his demise, although he understood that he could no longer continue as coach.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported about the situation in his latest Football Morning in America article, which was released Monday:

"According to someone who knows Gruden's mindset post-"resignation," he is of two minds. One: He is miserable about the families of the 22 coaches and numerous staffers he brought to Vegas who will suffer, and perhaps lose NFL livelihoods, because of his hurtful emails. Two: He is angry ('stunned and fuming,' this person said, describing Gruden) that some investigation that had nothing to do with him resulted in the loss of his job. He does understand, I am told, that the release of these emails made it impossible for him to continue as coach.

"I haven't heard so many differing opinions from around the league on an issue in a while. But this one, from one of the smartest people in the NFL orbit, struck me: 'This was a Mafia hit on Gruden.'

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Often, I'm told, victims of organized crime rubouts never see them coming. Gruden never saw his coming either.

Gruden corresponded with a group that included ex-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen, which is why the messages surfaced in the investigation.

There hasn't been much public information about the NFL's investigation into the Washington Football Team. Of note, no written report was released on the findings.

Numerous groups want to change that.

Per The Athletic, a group of 10-ex WFT employees who alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the team's workplace have released a letter that was received by CEOs for powerful NFL sponsors such as Verizon, Nike, Amazon, Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble:

"We have every reason to believe that (attorney Beth) Wilkinson and her team did an exhaustive, competent investigation, and that she had every intention of issuing a written report of her findings. Despite (WFT owner Dan) Snyder's effort to distance himself from the toxic culture, we know personally that those findings included acts of harassment committed by Snyder himself, including but not limited to those reported by The Washington Post."

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told Mike Jones of USA Today that he plans to petition the NFL to release all of the investigation's emails as well.

However, Jones also reported that the league has no plans to release the emails.

"A league spokesman told USA TODAY Sports that NFL officials had no current plans to release the emails because the confidentiality was an element of the investigation into the Washington Football Team and workplace review.

"It remains unclear if an official request by the NFLPA would change the mind of league officials, or if the NFL will stand pat."

For now, the content of emails from Gruden, who has never worked for the team, stands as the most notable public revelation from the investigation.