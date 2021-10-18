Raiders Owner Mark Davis Discusses Jon Gruden's Emails: 'We Don't Stand For It'

AP Foto/Rick Scuteri, Archivo

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke out Sunday against the offensive emails former head coach Jon Gruden sent, saying they are "not what we stand for."

"Listen, the Raiders stand for diversity, inclusion and social justice," Davis said, per Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We always have and we always will. The emails that came out are not what we stand for and so Jon Gruden is no longer head coach. There's not much more I can say. All the talking heads are making up all sorts of stuff. That's all it is. We don't stand for it."

Gruden resigned last week after his use of racist, sexist and anti-gay language in emails leaked to the press.

The correspondence, which was sent from 2011 to 2018 when Gruden was an employee of ESPN, included Gruden calling Roger Goodell a "pussy," accusing the commissioner of pushing an agenda to get Michael Sam drafted in 2014 because he is gay and ripping the league's social justice movement—particularly Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. He also used perpetuated racist stereotypes in discussing the size of NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith's lips.

The emails were part of 650,000 uncovered during an investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace. The NFL has refused to disclose any further emails because of confidentiality agreements, but a source told Barry Wilner of the Associated Press that the league found no other offensive language among current league employees.

It's unclear if the emails will ever see the light of day. The NFLPA and other organizations have called on the NFL to release its full findings to the public.

Gruden, who apologized in his statement resigning from the Raiders, spent 15 seasons in the NFL as a head coach in addition to nine years in a Monday Night Football booth.