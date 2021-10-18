Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'It Was an Embarrassment' for Referees to Review Metcalf Catch

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The end of regulation during Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks was chaotic, and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin was not a fan of how it was officiated even though his team prevailed in overtime.

Seattle was down by three points in the final 10 seconds with no timeouts remaining when wide receiver DK Metcalf fumbled the ball while fighting for extra yards instead of going out of bounds.

While teammate Freddie Swain recovered it, the clock was moving and the Seahawks needed to scramble to spike the ball and set up a potential game-tying field goal. As they were doing that, the officials stopped play and reviewed if it was a completion even though Metcalf clearly caught the ball.

That allowed the Seahawks to spike the ball with far less moving pieces and three seconds left after the review, and Jason Myers drilled the ensuing field goal to force overtime.

Tomlin called the officiating during that sequence an "embarrassment" when speaking to reporters:

Fortunately for Pittsburgh, it still won the game 23-20 in the extra period thanks to defensive star T.J. Watt.

Watt ended Seattle's first drive in overtime with a clutch third-down sack and then forced a fumble on the visitors' second possession by working his way through multiple blockers and getting to quarterback Geno Smith.

The Steelers recovered the fumble inside the red zone, and Chris Boswell connected on the game-winning field goal.

Tomlin clearly wasn't happy after the game when discussing the officials and likely would have been far more upset had Pittsburgh lost in overtime when it appeared as if time might run out on the Seahawks before they could spike the ball at the end of regulation.

The Steelers improved to 3-3 with the win and are heading into their bye in Week 7 before a critical AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns.