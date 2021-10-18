CJ Cup 2021: Rory McIlroy Tops Collin Morikawa By 1 Stroke, Wins After Final-Round 66

CJ Cup 2021: Rory McIlroy Tops Collin Morikawa By 1 Stroke, Wins After Final-Round 66October 18, 2021
Rory McIlroy had just one win last season, at May's Wells Fargo Championship. One tournament into his next season, he has already matched his 2021 success.
McIlroy won the CJ Cup on Sunday in Las Vegas, shooting a 6-under 66 to finish 25 under for the tournament. That left him just one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa and three strokes in front of Keith Mitchell and Rickie Fowler.
Talor Gooch, Sam Burns, Aaron Wise and Adam Scott rounded out the top five at 21 under.
McIlroy had a brilliant weekend, storming back into contention after shooting a 62 on Saturday. He continued that with a strong round Sunday that included five birdies, an eagle and a bogey.
He averaged a driving distance of 325.1 yards on Sunday, had a driving accuracy of 71.4 percent, hit 83.3 percent of greens in regulation and lost 0.81 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.
He also hit some beautiful shots during his final round:
McIlroy needed every last one of those shots, as Morikawa charged up the leaderboard, shooting a 62 of his own Sunday. Only Emiliano Grillo's 61—which tied the event's 18-hole scoring record—during the final round was better.
But the day belonged to McIlroy, who continues to add exploits to an already impressive resume:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Rory McIlroy wins the CJ Cup. Fresh off an emotional Ryder Cup, have to feel good for a player who spoke so honestly afterward about what the game means to him. He’s the best interview in the game and one of its most important figures. Golf is better when Rory is at his best.
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
For as big as Rory McIlroy’s victory is today, it might be bigger for the questions to which it leads: Is this the beginning of a Rory rally? Can he sustain it into next year? Maybe lead to an elusive fifth major title? All in due time, of course. But all questions worth asking.
Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport
So easy to view Rory's career through the lens of what he hasn't done. Part of it's self-inflicted. He lets us in, and it results in a parasocial connection. When he plays bad, it feels personal. But zoom out. He has 20 Ws at 32. An all time great. The furthest thing from tragic.
McIlroy said his disappointment at the Ryder Cup, and the chance to take some time to reflect on his approach in general, helped inspire Sunday's win:
He also appreciated the historical context of the victory.
"It is a pretty big carrot," McIlroy told reporters. "To get to 20 wins out here is a big achievement."