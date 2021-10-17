Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah Shares Racist IG Message Sent to Him After Loss to Jaguars

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was the target of a racist message on Instagram following the team's 23-20 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Ogbah said he typically ignores the abuse and negative comments he receives on social media but pointed to one Instagram user who referred to him by the N-word (warning: contains racial slurs and profanity).

Ogbah finished with three tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in the defeat. The 27-year-old is in his second season with the Dolphins.

The NFL launched its Inspire Change campaign in January 2019 after players began protesting against social injustice issues such as police brutality and systemic racism. Colin Kaepernick's protest during the national anthem in 2016 began a movement that spread across the NFL and other major sports leagues.

In June 2020, the league pledged to contribute $250 million over a 10-year period toward efforts "to combat systemic racism and support the battle against injustices faced by African Americans."

The NFL is continuing its Inspire Change initiative this season by stenciling "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" in the end zone. Players are also permitted to wear one of six social justice messages on their helmets.