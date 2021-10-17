Patrick Mahomes' Mother Says INT Off Tyreek Hill's Hands Shouldn't Hurt QB's Stats

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's no secret that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has struggled as of late.

The former MVP tossed two interceptions through three-quarters of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. However, Mahomes' mother, Randi, doesn't believe one of those should count against her son's statistics.

Mahomes' first interception of the day came in the second quarter when his pass bounced off the hands of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and into the hands of Washington's Kendall Fuller.

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith noted that Randi also agreed with another tweet saying those types of interceptions should be a receivers stat, responding, "Amen you are reading my mind."

Mahomes threw another interception with time winding down in the second quarter. This one might have been more brutal, though.

The 26-year-old has now thrown eight interceptions this season and 15 picks in his last 15 starts. He threw just six picks during the 2020 regular season.

Kansas City leads the NFL in turnovers, and Mahomes now has the second-most interceptions in the league, tied with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Only New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson has thrown more (nine).