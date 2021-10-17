Raiders Players Reportedly Visited Jon Gruden at His House to Say Goodbye

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders visited former head coach Jon Gruden to personally say goodbye to the 58-year-old and "get some closure," according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Gruden resigned from his post Monday after multiple reports surfaced about racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language he had used in emails.

The situation evolved quickly.

The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton reported Oct. 8 that Gruden, in a 2011 email, used a racist trope in reference to NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

Raiders owner Mark Davis condemned the comments, but that didn't stop Gruden from coaching the team to a Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times provided more details about his past email correspondence.

At one point, Gruden used an anti-gay slur in reference to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as well as calling him a "clueless anti football p---y." He also admonished Goodell for supposedly pressuring the St. Louis Rams to draft Michael Sam, who is gay, in 2014.

Gruden referred to Sam with an anti-gay slur as well.

Shortly after the New York Times report was published, Gruden announced his resignation. Rich Bisaccia, the team's assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, took over as head coach on an interim basis.

His departure was so abrupt that he and the Raiders failed to finalize the terms of his exit.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the two parties are negotiating a settlement regarding his contract. The terms of his 10-year, $100 million contract included a payout of around $40 million over the first five years of the deal.