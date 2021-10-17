X

    Tua Tagovailoa Says It's 'Tough' in Dolphins Locker Room After 5th Loss of Season

    Erin WalshOctober 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Dunhan

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't want to talk about his individual performance following Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

    The loss dropped Miami to 1-5 on the season, and Tagovailoa admitted things in the locker room aren't doing so well as the Dolphins are now in sole possession of last place in the AFC East.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Dolphins have dropped five straight. <a href="https://t.co/I3wqPKt313">pic.twitter.com/I3wqPKt313</a>

