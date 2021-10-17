Giants' Kadarius Toney Won't Return vs. Rams After Re-Aggravating Ankle Injury

AP Photo/John Munson

The New York Giants confirmed Kadarius Toney won't return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after aggravating an ankle injury.

The rookie wide receiver had three catches for 36 yards before exiting. His absence exacerbates a tough situation for New York's offense.

Toney's availability was up in the air throughout the week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the Giants listed him as questionable in their injury report.

His hot start Sunday followed a pair of strong performances in New York's last two games. He caught 16 passes for 267 yards between Weeks 4 and 5.

It might be easier to list off the Giants' skill position players who aren't injured rather than running down those who are carrying an injury at the moment.

In addition to Toney, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were limited in practice because of hamstring problems. Shepard was deemed good enough to go in Week 6, but Slayton missed his third straight game.

Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) were ruled out altogether in advance of Sunday's contest.

In what might be a pivotal year for Daniel Jones in the Big Apple, the Giants quarterback has shown some improvement. Through the first five games, he threw for 1,282 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Looking at the current state of New York's receiving corps, though, it might be tough sledding for Jones.