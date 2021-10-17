Jaylen Waddle Updated Fantasy Outlook After 2-TD Performance in Dolphins vs. Jaguars

AP Photo/Ian Walton

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has emerged as one of Tua Tagovailoa's favorite targets with DeVante Parker and Preston Williams sidelined with injuries.

The 22-year-old impressed in a 23-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Waddle had several disappointing performances with Tagovailoa sidelined the last three weeks because of fractured ribs. He became more of an afterthought in a Jacoby Brissett-run offense. However, with Tagovailoa back on the field, Waddle's fantasy outlook is trending upward.

Waddle and Tagovailoa have a natural connection after playing two seasons together in college at Alabama. Despite being separated for a year, the duo should continue to rekindle their relationship throughout the 2021 season.

Waddle should also continue to see more targets with the uncertainty surrounding Parker's injury. The 28-year-old has missed Miami's last two games, including Sunday's contest against Jacksonville, with shoulder and hamstring injuries, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to return next weekend.

Williams has also struggled with a groin injury and has appeared in just two games this season, catching four passes for 62 yards. In addition, William Fuller V is on injured reserve with a hand injury, leaving little options for Tagovailoa moving forward.

Entering Week 6 against Jacksonville, Waddle played 78.2 percent of Miami's offensive snaps. He had 27 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As the weeks roll on, it is clear that Waddle will continue to be a featured part of the Miami offense moving forward. His incredible route-running skills and ability to make an impact were on full display in London, and there's no reason to believe he won't continue to serve as Tagovailoa's right-hand man.

If fantasy football managers are in need of a wide receiver entering Week 7, though, Waddle probably won't be that guy. He's rostered in 65 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, and after his performance Sunday, managers who have him on their rosters won't be willing to give him up so easily.