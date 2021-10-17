Jon Gruden, Raiders Reportedly 'Expected to Work Out a Settlement' on $100M Contract

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to work out a contract settlement with former head coach Jon Gruden following his resignation.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the settlement is "customary" for those who step down from their positions in the NFL. Rapoport and Pelissero also noted that Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract in 2018 and was due $40 million over the first five seasons.

Gruden officially resigned as head coach of the Raiders last week after leaked emails showed him using racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language.

Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times leaked the emails, one of which featured Gruden saying NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith had "lips the size of Michelin tires."

Gruden also used an anti-gay slur when discussing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen during an email correspondence 10 years ago while Gruden was a color commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday that Raiders owner Mark Davis initially didn't want to part ways with Gruden but "begrudgingly" did so after more emails went public.

Davis reportedly felt the email leaks were a "hit job" against him and the Raiders, although the NFL has denied any involvement.

The 58-year-old Gruden was the Raiders' head coach from 1998-2001 before making the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spending the next seven seasons with the Bucs.

After not coaching for nine seasons, the Raiders lured him back into the fold in 2018.

Gruden went 38-26 with two playoff appearances during his first stint with the Raiders, and led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in 2002.

His second run with the Raiders was far less successful, as he went just 22-31 with no playoff berths in parts of four seasons.

Rich Bisaccia, who previously served as the Raiders' assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, has taken over as interim head coach in the wake of Gruden's resignation.

Per Rapoport and Pelissero, Davis and a small group of advisors plan to soon begin the search for a new head coach and will determine whether Mike Mayock will remain in the fold as general manager.